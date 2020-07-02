All apartments in Irvine
162 Compass

Location

162 Compass, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Prestigious community of Pavilion Park, gorgeous detached home which was builder’s model home with solar system. Open floor plan with high ceilings great room and dining area; Gourmet kitchen with tall cabinetry, 5 burners gas cook top and double build-in oven, microwave with rang hood, and refrigerator; upstairs master bedroom with double showers, walk-in closet; In-home washer and dryer; two-car private garages with direct access; community has 24 hours security patrolling, club house provide outdoor gas barbecue with seating area, children's playgrounds, recreational trail &bike trails and pool. Excellent schools and Great park amenities are all within the reach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Compass have any available units?
162 Compass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 162 Compass have?
Some of 162 Compass's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Compass currently offering any rent specials?
162 Compass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Compass pet-friendly?
No, 162 Compass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 162 Compass offer parking?
Yes, 162 Compass offers parking.
Does 162 Compass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Compass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Compass have a pool?
Yes, 162 Compass has a pool.
Does 162 Compass have accessible units?
No, 162 Compass does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Compass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Compass has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Compass have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Compass does not have units with air conditioning.

