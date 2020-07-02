162 Compass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Prestigious community of Pavilion Park, gorgeous detached home which was builder’s model home with solar system. Open floor plan with high ceilings great room and dining area; Gourmet kitchen with tall cabinetry, 5 burners gas cook top and double build-in oven, microwave with rang hood, and refrigerator; upstairs master bedroom with double showers, walk-in closet; In-home washer and dryer; two-car private garages with direct access; community has 24 hours security patrolling, club house provide outdoor gas barbecue with seating area, children's playgrounds, recreational trail &bike trails and pool. Excellent schools and Great park amenities are all within the reach!