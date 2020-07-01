All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

162 Church Place

162 Church Place · No Longer Available
Location

162 Church Place, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful West Irvine home with 3 bedrooms & large den/bonus room that can be 4th
bedroom. Great interior location steps to Valencia Park & Award-Winning Myford
Elementary School. Light & bright open floor plan w/ wood laminate flooring. Formal
living room is open to large family room w/ fireplace. The kitchen has new quartz
countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, plus spacious
dining area. Huge master suite w/ mirrored walk-in closet, large soaking tub & room
for sitting area. Extra wide landing area upstairs w/ laundry inside a closet. Both
secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. Low maintenance
backyard with large patio and terraced flower beds. Direct access 2-car garage with
roll-up door. Walking distance to California distinguished, blue ribbon Myford elementary. Close to award winning Pioneer middle school and Beckman HS. Beautiful walking and biking trails and parks surround this community with play areas, BBQ and sports complex. Easy access to popular shopping and restaurants at Irvine/Tustin Market Place and Katie Wheeler Irvine Public Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Church Place have any available units?
162 Church Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 162 Church Place have?
Some of 162 Church Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Church Place currently offering any rent specials?
162 Church Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Church Place pet-friendly?
No, 162 Church Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 162 Church Place offer parking?
Yes, 162 Church Place offers parking.
Does 162 Church Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Church Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Church Place have a pool?
No, 162 Church Place does not have a pool.
Does 162 Church Place have accessible units?
No, 162 Church Place does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Church Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Church Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Church Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Church Place does not have units with air conditioning.

