162 Church Place

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful West Irvine home with 3 bedrooms & large den/bonus room that can be 4th

bedroom. Great interior location steps to Valencia Park & Award-Winning Myford

Elementary School. Light & bright open floor plan w/ wood laminate flooring. Formal

living room is open to large family room w/ fireplace. The kitchen has new quartz

countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, plus spacious

dining area. Huge master suite w/ mirrored walk-in closet, large soaking tub & room

for sitting area. Extra wide landing area upstairs w/ laundry inside a closet. Both

secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. Low maintenance

backyard with large patio and terraced flower beds. Direct access 2-car garage with

roll-up door. Walking distance to California distinguished, blue ribbon Myford elementary. Close to award winning Pioneer middle school and Beckman HS. Beautiful walking and biking trails and parks surround this community with play areas, BBQ and sports complex. Easy access to popular shopping and restaurants at Irvine/Tustin Market Place and Katie Wheeler Irvine Public Library.