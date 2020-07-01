162 Church Place

Amenities
Beautiful West Irvine home with 3 bedrooms & large den/bonus room that can be 4th
bedroom. Great interior location steps to Valencia Park & Award-Winning Myford
Elementary School. Light & bright open floor plan w/ wood laminate flooring. Formal
living room is open to large family room w/ fireplace. The kitchen has new quartz
countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, plus spacious
dining area. Huge master suite w/ mirrored walk-in closet, large soaking tub & room
for sitting area. Extra wide landing area upstairs w/ laundry inside a closet. Both
secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. Low maintenance
backyard with large patio and terraced flower beds. Direct access 2-car garage with
roll-up door. Walking distance to California distinguished, blue ribbon Myford elementary. Close to award winning Pioneer middle school and Beckman HS. Beautiful walking and biking trails and parks surround this community with play areas, BBQ and sports complex. Easy access to popular shopping and restaurants at Irvine/Tustin Market Place and Katie Wheeler Irvine Public Library.