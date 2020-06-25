All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 161 Episode.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
161 Episode
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:23 PM

161 Episode

161 Episode · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

161 Episode, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Episode have any available units?
161 Episode doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 161 Episode currently offering any rent specials?
161 Episode is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Episode pet-friendly?
No, 161 Episode is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 161 Episode offer parking?
No, 161 Episode does not offer parking.
Does 161 Episode have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Episode does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Episode have a pool?
No, 161 Episode does not have a pool.
Does 161 Episode have accessible units?
No, 161 Episode does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Episode have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Episode does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Episode have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Episode does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology