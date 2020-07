Amenities

Beautiful 2-story detached condo in the newest part of Portola Springs. This property offers the most popular floor plan with 3 beds/ 2 baths plus a loft upstairs. Upon entry, open floor plan living area with a lot of light. Gorgeous new kitchen comes with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet/ counter space. Dining area opens up to a large patio, great for morning coffee or BBQ. All generous-sized bedrooms upstairs with dual-sink bathrooms. The master bathroom has a large walk-in shower with custom tile. Laundry room with hook-ups is conveniently located near loft area. Beautiful and tranquil neighborhood with hiking tailings, parks and mountain views. A brand new community center and Loma Ridge Elementary school is just a few minutes walk. Move-in ready. Schedule an appointment today!