161 Bishop Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Pretty new cozy home in Eastwood Village! : Move in ready 2 bedrooms and 2 baths at each end of the property. Great privacy! Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer are included. Soft water system installed. One balcony. Near park and open area at front door. Spacious living room with 9 foot ceiling and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Nearby resort like Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. New elementary school with walking distance is opening this Fall in Eastwood Village. Award wining North wood High School.