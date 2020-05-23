All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
161 Bishop Landing
161 Bishop Landing

161 Bishop Lndg · No Longer Available
Location

161 Bishop Lndg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Pretty new cozy home in Eastwood Village! : Move in ready 2 bedrooms and 2 baths at each end of the property. Great privacy! Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer are included. Soft water system installed. One balcony. Near park and open area at front door. Spacious living room with 9 foot ceiling and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Nearby resort like Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. New elementary school with walking distance is opening this Fall in Eastwood Village. Award wining North wood High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Bishop Landing have any available units?
161 Bishop Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 161 Bishop Landing have?
Some of 161 Bishop Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Bishop Landing currently offering any rent specials?
161 Bishop Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Bishop Landing pet-friendly?
No, 161 Bishop Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 161 Bishop Landing offer parking?
Yes, 161 Bishop Landing offers parking.
Does 161 Bishop Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Bishop Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Bishop Landing have a pool?
Yes, 161 Bishop Landing has a pool.
Does 161 Bishop Landing have accessible units?
No, 161 Bishop Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Bishop Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Bishop Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Bishop Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Bishop Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

