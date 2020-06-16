All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:07 AM

160 Kazan Street

160 Kazan Street · (949) 244-9722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Kazan Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded end unit townhome in Walnut Square Community. One car detached garage. No units under or above. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast bar and updated cabinets open to a spacious living room and dining room/family room. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have plenty of closet space. Remodeled bathrooms with granite vanities and walk-in showers. Inside laundry closet with washer and dryer, conveniently located upstairs between the two bedrooms. A slider window from dining room area opens to a large patio, perfect for a party. Plenty of windows illuminate the home with natural light. Additional highlights include new designer paint, recessed lighting, cathedral ceiling, dual glazed windows and ceramic tile flooring, renovated building exterior. Short walk to the community pool and amenities. Close to schools, parks, Heritage Library, walking trails, shops, restaurants and Irvine Community College. Rent includes water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Kazan Street have any available units?
160 Kazan Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Kazan Street have?
Some of 160 Kazan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Kazan Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Kazan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Kazan Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 Kazan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 160 Kazan Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 Kazan Street does offer parking.
Does 160 Kazan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Kazan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Kazan Street have a pool?
Yes, 160 Kazan Street has a pool.
Does 160 Kazan Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Kazan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Kazan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Kazan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Kazan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Kazan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
