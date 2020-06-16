160 Kazan Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded end unit townhome in Walnut Square Community. One car detached garage. No units under or above. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast bar and updated cabinets open to a spacious living room and dining room/family room. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have plenty of closet space. Remodeled bathrooms with granite vanities and walk-in showers. Inside laundry closet with washer and dryer, conveniently located upstairs between the two bedrooms. A slider window from dining room area opens to a large patio, perfect for a party. Plenty of windows illuminate the home with natural light. Additional highlights include new designer paint, recessed lighting, cathedral ceiling, dual glazed windows and ceramic tile flooring, renovated building exterior. Short walk to the community pool and amenities. Close to schools, parks, Heritage Library, walking trails, shops, restaurants and Irvine Community College. Rent includes water and trash.