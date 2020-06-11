All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

160 Fixie

160 Fixie · No Longer Available
Location

160 Fixie, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
160 Fixie Available 12/15/19 Desired Great Park Area of Irvine - 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Every wonder why clients seek to live in the Great Park area of Irvine? Well here is an opportunity to come and see why! This 2017 new home is proudly situated in a desired neighborhood. It is a 3 Bd, 3.5 Ba, 1774 sq ft, tri-level townhouse. Walk up to the front door through the cute enclosed courtyard. Enter into the home and off to the side you will find one bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Walk up a flight of stairs to a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, quartz countertops, a large island that looks over the dining and living areas, both of which receive plenty of natural lighting. There is a half bath on the middle floor as well. On the tri level, you will find the Master bedroom/ensuite/walk in closet, one guest room and another full bathroom. The home also has a condo-Smart lock, tank less water heater, gas stove, a small balcony off of the kitchen and an attached two car garage. Lest we forget to mention the vast amenities that are available for your enjoyment, which include a pool, spa, clubhouse , tennis and ball courts, a tot lot and play ground. Call Agent, Elva Rendon at HCM Property Management 949-734-7309 for more details and to schedule your viewing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Fixie have any available units?
160 Fixie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 160 Fixie have?
Some of 160 Fixie's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Fixie currently offering any rent specials?
160 Fixie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Fixie pet-friendly?
No, 160 Fixie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 160 Fixie offer parking?
Yes, 160 Fixie offers parking.
Does 160 Fixie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Fixie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Fixie have a pool?
Yes, 160 Fixie has a pool.
Does 160 Fixie have accessible units?
No, 160 Fixie does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Fixie have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Fixie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Fixie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Fixie has units with air conditioning.

