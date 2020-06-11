Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

160 Fixie Available 12/15/19 Desired Great Park Area of Irvine - 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Every wonder why clients seek to live in the Great Park area of Irvine? Well here is an opportunity to come and see why! This 2017 new home is proudly situated in a desired neighborhood. It is a 3 Bd, 3.5 Ba, 1774 sq ft, tri-level townhouse. Walk up to the front door through the cute enclosed courtyard. Enter into the home and off to the side you will find one bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Walk up a flight of stairs to a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, quartz countertops, a large island that looks over the dining and living areas, both of which receive plenty of natural lighting. There is a half bath on the middle floor as well. On the tri level, you will find the Master bedroom/ensuite/walk in closet, one guest room and another full bathroom. The home also has a condo-Smart lock, tank less water heater, gas stove, a small balcony off of the kitchen and an attached two car garage. Lest we forget to mention the vast amenities that are available for your enjoyment, which include a pool, spa, clubhouse , tennis and ball courts, a tot lot and play ground. Call Agent, Elva Rendon at HCM Property Management 949-734-7309 for more details and to schedule your viewing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5315781)