16 Prairie Grass

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This private Shady Canyon residence has an ambiance channeling the boutique hotels found in its Santa Barbara-style namesake. A sought-after Sycamore Plan 2 offers functional living with modern day amenities and luxuries. Featuring a lot enveloped by numerous outdoor rooms for alfresco California living with pool, spa, and courtyards for enjoyment in all seasons, the ideal 5 bed/6 bath residence lives like a single-story home. An expansive main level master suite occupies its own wing and two secondary suites - one with private entrance - share the main level, while two additional bedroom suites are found on the second level (a rarity to have a 5th bedroom in this layout). Entertaining spaces are anchored by a fabulous formal great room which houses the dining and living area under soaring ceilings flanked with French doors and windows giving way to the exteriors, while the chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry opens to an informal living room. In addition to the courtyards and pool, the grounds offer a trellised barbecue area with seat up bar and adjacent fireplace for the perfect gathering. The home has been freshly painted and other highlights include solar panels (a saving of approximately $10,000 per year on electricity), wine storage closet, den, laundry room and 3-car garage. Shady Canyon’s luxe amenities include 24-hour guard gates, cycling and walking trails, tennis, sports court and swim facilities, playground and more!