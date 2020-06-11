All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

16 Prairie Grass

16 Prairie Grass · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

16 Prairie Grass, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This private Shady Canyon residence has an ambiance channeling the boutique hotels found in its Santa Barbara-style namesake. A sought-after Sycamore Plan 2 offers functional living with modern day amenities and luxuries. Featuring a lot enveloped by numerous outdoor rooms for alfresco California living with pool, spa, and courtyards for enjoyment in all seasons, the ideal 5 bed/6 bath residence lives like a single-story home. An expansive main level master suite occupies its own wing and two secondary suites - one with private entrance - share the main level, while two additional bedroom suites are found on the second level (a rarity to have a 5th bedroom in this layout). Entertaining spaces are anchored by a fabulous formal great room which houses the dining and living area under soaring ceilings flanked with French doors and windows giving way to the exteriors, while the chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry opens to an informal living room. In addition to the courtyards and pool, the grounds offer a trellised barbecue area with seat up bar and adjacent fireplace for the perfect gathering. The home has been freshly painted and other highlights include solar panels (a saving of approximately $10,000 per year on electricity), wine storage closet, den, laundry room and 3-car garage. Shady Canyon’s luxe amenities include 24-hour guard gates, cycling and walking trails, tennis, sports court and swim facilities, playground and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Prairie Grass have any available units?
16 Prairie Grass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Prairie Grass have?
Some of 16 Prairie Grass's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Prairie Grass currently offering any rent specials?
16 Prairie Grass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Prairie Grass pet-friendly?
No, 16 Prairie Grass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Prairie Grass offer parking?
Yes, 16 Prairie Grass offers parking.
Does 16 Prairie Grass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Prairie Grass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Prairie Grass have a pool?
Yes, 16 Prairie Grass has a pool.
Does 16 Prairie Grass have accessible units?
No, 16 Prairie Grass does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Prairie Grass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Prairie Grass has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Prairie Grass have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Prairie Grass does not have units with air conditioning.

