16 Imperial Aisle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME, 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY OF CORTE BELLA. HOUSE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, LOTS OF WINDOWS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN THE LIVING ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEDROOMS WITH COSTUME INTERIOR PAINT AND DESIGN. A LARGE MASTER SUITE BATHROOM WITH CUSTOM WARDROBE DRAWER AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. A UNIQUE FEATURE OF THIS HOME, IS SPACIOUS BASEMENT FOR PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE! ALSO ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. AMENITIES INCLUDE POOLS, SPA, TOT-LOT, PARKS, BASKETBALL AND MUCH MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO UC IRVINE AND UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, ALSO CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. IRVINE AWARD WINNING SCHOOL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT!!!