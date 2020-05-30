16 Forest Hill

Amenities

Fabulous 3 BD 2.5 BA Single Family Home in Northpark - This absolutely fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story single family home in the very desirable Northpark Square neighborhood of Irvine is now available to lease. Featuring a spacious open concept living area complete with fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, oven, microwave combo hood fan, dishwasher, wood flooring, recessed lighting, spacious bedrooms with plentiful closet space, master bathroom with dual vanities, separate luxury tub & shower, upstairs separate laundry room with hookups, two car garage with driveway, backyard with large patio area perfect for entertaining, private community parks, playgrounds, sports courts, pool & spa. Located near one of Orange County's best shopping & dining areas, The Marketplace, this convenient location offers easy access to Jamboree Rd. & 5 Freeway.



Association dues & gardening service included



No Pets Allowed



