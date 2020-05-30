All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Forest Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Forest Hill
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

16 Forest Hill

16 Forest Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Forest Hill, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous 3 BD 2.5 BA Single Family Home in Northpark - This absolutely fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story single family home in the very desirable Northpark Square neighborhood of Irvine is now available to lease. Featuring a spacious open concept living area complete with fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, oven, microwave combo hood fan, dishwasher, wood flooring, recessed lighting, spacious bedrooms with plentiful closet space, master bathroom with dual vanities, separate luxury tub & shower, upstairs separate laundry room with hookups, two car garage with driveway, backyard with large patio area perfect for entertaining, private community parks, playgrounds, sports courts, pool & spa. Located near one of Orange County's best shopping & dining areas, The Marketplace, this convenient location offers easy access to Jamboree Rd. & 5 Freeway.

Association dues & gardening service included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Forest Hill have any available units?
16 Forest Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Forest Hill have?
Some of 16 Forest Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Forest Hill currently offering any rent specials?
16 Forest Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Forest Hill pet-friendly?
No, 16 Forest Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Forest Hill offer parking?
Yes, 16 Forest Hill offers parking.
Does 16 Forest Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Forest Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Forest Hill have a pool?
Yes, 16 Forest Hill has a pool.
Does 16 Forest Hill have accessible units?
No, 16 Forest Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Forest Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Forest Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Forest Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Forest Hill does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology