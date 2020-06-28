All apartments in Irvine
16 Del Cambrea

16 Del Cambrea
Location

16 Del Cambrea, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Welcome this beautiful 2 story home located in the peaceful and highly sought out community of Westpark. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath features wood laminate flooring, beautiful high ceilings and open floor plan that allow a great flow of light, and a spacious family room with custom fireplace. The upgraded kitchen includes granite counter tops, kitchen island, and new back splash. All bedrooms are located upstairs, with ample space. The Master bedroom features a renovated walk-in closet and spacious bath & shower, with a dual sink.
The lovely backyard is very spacious, perfect for family gatherings, storage shed included!

In a perfect location! Walking distance to award winning schools, community parks, restaurants, and shopping centers. With easy access to the I-5 & 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Del Cambrea have any available units?
16 Del Cambrea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Del Cambrea have?
Some of 16 Del Cambrea's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Del Cambrea currently offering any rent specials?
16 Del Cambrea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Del Cambrea pet-friendly?
No, 16 Del Cambrea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Del Cambrea offer parking?
Yes, 16 Del Cambrea offers parking.
Does 16 Del Cambrea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Del Cambrea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Del Cambrea have a pool?
No, 16 Del Cambrea does not have a pool.
Does 16 Del Cambrea have accessible units?
No, 16 Del Cambrea does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Del Cambrea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Del Cambrea has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Del Cambrea have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Del Cambrea does not have units with air conditioning.
