16 Del Cambrea

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome this beautiful 2 story home located in the peaceful and highly sought out community of Westpark. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath features wood laminate flooring, beautiful high ceilings and open floor plan that allow a great flow of light, and a spacious family room with custom fireplace. The upgraded kitchen includes granite counter tops, kitchen island, and new back splash. All bedrooms are located upstairs, with ample space. The Master bedroom features a renovated walk-in closet and spacious bath & shower, with a dual sink.

The lovely backyard is very spacious, perfect for family gatherings, storage shed included!



In a perfect location! Walking distance to award winning schools, community parks, restaurants, and shopping centers. With easy access to the I-5 & 405.