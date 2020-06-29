All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

16 Amoret Dr

16 Amoret Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 Amoret Drive, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16 Amoret Dr Available 12/20/19 Coming Soon: Upgraded Two Story 4 Bd 3Ba Home in West Irvine! - You must see this beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of West Irvine! The spacious, highly upgraded kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and elegant smoky golden cabinetry. The open living space allows for an uninterrupted flow between the kitchen and cozy family room, which includes a ceiling fan, fireplace and crown moldings. You'll love the stunning distressed wood floors throughout the entire home. The 3 bathrooms have been fully upgraded and there is a bedroom and bathroom downstairs for visiting family or friends. Other great features include: an attached 2 car garage, inside laundry room, private backyard, etc. Conveniently located close to parks, trails, shopping, dining and entertainment. You'll love to call this your home! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on small pets only.

Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5273659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Amoret Dr have any available units?
16 Amoret Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Amoret Dr have?
Some of 16 Amoret Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Amoret Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16 Amoret Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Amoret Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Amoret Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16 Amoret Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16 Amoret Dr offers parking.
Does 16 Amoret Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Amoret Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Amoret Dr have a pool?
No, 16 Amoret Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16 Amoret Dr have accessible units?
No, 16 Amoret Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Amoret Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Amoret Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Amoret Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Amoret Dr has units with air conditioning.

