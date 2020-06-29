Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

16 Amoret Dr Available 12/20/19 Coming Soon: Upgraded Two Story 4 Bd 3Ba Home in West Irvine! - You must see this beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of West Irvine! The spacious, highly upgraded kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and elegant smoky golden cabinetry. The open living space allows for an uninterrupted flow between the kitchen and cozy family room, which includes a ceiling fan, fireplace and crown moldings. You'll love the stunning distressed wood floors throughout the entire home. The 3 bathrooms have been fully upgraded and there is a bedroom and bathroom downstairs for visiting family or friends. Other great features include: an attached 2 car garage, inside laundry room, private backyard, etc. Conveniently located close to parks, trails, shopping, dining and entertainment. You'll love to call this your home! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on small pets only.



Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5273659)