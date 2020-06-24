All apartments in Irvine
157 Rose Arch

Location

157 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This amazing home in a beautiful community of Cypress Village. Residence 3X featuring 3 bedroom suites all upstairs, 3.5 Bathrooms , loft with desk build in, private courtyard, 2-car attached Garage, and decorator paint throughout walls. Upgrades throughout the whole house. Kitchen with custom backslash , Roll out drawer and Pots and pans base cabinet. Bosch Stainless steel Appliance includes 5 Burner cooktop, Broan hood, built-in oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Reverse Osmosis systems. Upgraded hard flooring and carpet. Crown moulding in the first floor. Spacious Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. All the rooms have closet organizer. Epoxy garage floor coating. Close to Irvine Spectrum and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Rose Arch have any available units?
157 Rose Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 157 Rose Arch have?
Some of 157 Rose Arch's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Rose Arch currently offering any rent specials?
157 Rose Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Rose Arch pet-friendly?
No, 157 Rose Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 157 Rose Arch offer parking?
Yes, 157 Rose Arch offers parking.
Does 157 Rose Arch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Rose Arch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Rose Arch have a pool?
No, 157 Rose Arch does not have a pool.
Does 157 Rose Arch have accessible units?
No, 157 Rose Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Rose Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Rose Arch has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Rose Arch have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Rose Arch does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
