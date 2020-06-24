157 Rose Arch

Amenities

This amazing home in a beautiful community of Cypress Village. Residence 3X featuring 3 bedroom suites all upstairs, 3.5 Bathrooms , loft with desk build in, private courtyard, 2-car attached Garage, and decorator paint throughout walls. Upgrades throughout the whole house. Kitchen with custom backslash , Roll out drawer and Pots and pans base cabinet. Bosch Stainless steel Appliance includes 5 Burner cooktop, Broan hood, built-in oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Reverse Osmosis systems. Upgraded hard flooring and carpet. Crown moulding in the first floor. Spacious Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. All the rooms have closet organizer. Epoxy garage floor coating. Close to Irvine Spectrum and shopping centers.