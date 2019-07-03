156 Lovelace

Amenities

call/text 714-831-1800 to be updated on next showing. Ready March, 1, 2020. This home features a large open great room that includes bi-fold glass doors that open to your backyard, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless steel Monogram 36" Professional Range top, Hood, convection wall oven and large kitchen island. Also downstairs you will find a bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a loft and three bedrooms, including a lavish master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks, free standing tub and large walk in shower. Too many features to list, close everywhere you want to be. As a note, photos are from 2018, new photos to follow when available.