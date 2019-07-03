All apartments in Irvine
156 Lovelace

156 Lovelace · No Longer Available
Location

156 Lovelace, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
call/text 714-831-1800 to be updated on next showing. Ready March, 1, 2020. This home features a large open great room that includes bi-fold glass doors that open to your backyard, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless steel Monogram 36" Professional Range top, Hood, convection wall oven and large kitchen island. Also downstairs you will find a bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a loft and three bedrooms, including a lavish master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks, free standing tub and large walk in shower. Too many features to list, close everywhere you want to be. As a note, photos are from 2018, new photos to follow when available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Lovelace have any available units?
156 Lovelace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 156 Lovelace have?
Some of 156 Lovelace's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Lovelace currently offering any rent specials?
156 Lovelace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Lovelace pet-friendly?
No, 156 Lovelace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 156 Lovelace offer parking?
No, 156 Lovelace does not offer parking.
Does 156 Lovelace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Lovelace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Lovelace have a pool?
No, 156 Lovelace does not have a pool.
Does 156 Lovelace have accessible units?
No, 156 Lovelace does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Lovelace have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Lovelace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Lovelace have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Lovelace does not have units with air conditioning.

