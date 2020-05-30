All apartments in Irvine
155 Stallion

155 Stallion · No Longer Available
Location

155 Stallion, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous "Corte Bella" plan-2 detached home by Irvine Pacific, located in Orchard Hills with 3-bed plus an office (can be easily converted to the 4th bedroom)/2.5-bath, spacious master bedroom w/dual vanity/bath tub/shower on main floor, 2 generous size bedrooms upstairs, downstairs office could be converted to the 4th bed room. Open floor plan & bright home w/many windows & natural light. Upgraded carpet, tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen w/big island and granite tops, upgraded big wide sliding glass door open to the cozy backyard. Downstairs laundry room. 2-car attached garage. Tankless water-heater. Cross street to the beautiful Bella Garden community park. Close to the resort-inspired club house features: junior-Olympic swimming pools, spas, tot lots, parks, picnic area with BBQ grills, sport courts, scenic jogging/biking/hiking trails and open space. Walking distance to Northwood High School. 12-min to the Great Park. Easy access to the I-5 & 261 Toll Road and Irvine spectrum. Ready to move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Stallion have any available units?
155 Stallion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 155 Stallion have?
Some of 155 Stallion's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Stallion currently offering any rent specials?
155 Stallion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Stallion pet-friendly?
No, 155 Stallion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 155 Stallion offer parking?
Yes, 155 Stallion offers parking.
Does 155 Stallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Stallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Stallion have a pool?
Yes, 155 Stallion has a pool.
Does 155 Stallion have accessible units?
No, 155 Stallion does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Stallion have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Stallion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Stallion have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Stallion does not have units with air conditioning.
