155 Stallion

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous "Corte Bella" plan-2 detached home by Irvine Pacific, located in Orchard Hills with 3-bed plus an office (can be easily converted to the 4th bedroom)/2.5-bath, spacious master bedroom w/dual vanity/bath tub/shower on main floor, 2 generous size bedrooms upstairs, downstairs office could be converted to the 4th bed room. Open floor plan & bright home w/many windows & natural light. Upgraded carpet, tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen w/big island and granite tops, upgraded big wide sliding glass door open to the cozy backyard. Downstairs laundry room. 2-car attached garage. Tankless water-heater. Cross street to the beautiful Bella Garden community park. Close to the resort-inspired club house features: junior-Olympic swimming pools, spas, tot lots, parks, picnic area with BBQ grills, sport courts, scenic jogging/biking/hiking trails and open space. Walking distance to Northwood High School. 12-min to the Great Park. Easy access to the I-5 & 261 Toll Road and Irvine spectrum. Ready to move in condition.