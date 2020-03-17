1536 Nolita

Amenities

Welcome to the sophisticated community of Central Park West located in the heart of the Irvine Financial District! This contemporary unit presents an open floor plan with high ceilings in the great room, dining area, and three bathrooms. There are no neighbors to the right or left; to the left is an emergency exit stairwell. The gourmet kitchen features soft-close cabinetry, stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and built-in oven and modern glass wall-mounted hood. Extra padded carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and air conditioning. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. There are two assigned underground parking spaces with elevator access. Resort-style amenities featuring luxury club house, Junior Olympic lap pool and all pool auxiliary facilities. Live, work, and play in what has become the hottest lifestyle location in the Orange County. Convenient to fine dining, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport, and pristine OC beaches.