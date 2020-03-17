All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1536 Nolita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1536 Nolita
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

1536 Nolita

1536 Nolita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1536 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Welcome to the sophisticated community of Central Park West located in the heart of the Irvine Financial District! This contemporary unit presents an open floor plan with high ceilings in the great room, dining area, and three bathrooms. There are no neighbors to the right or left; to the left is an emergency exit stairwell. The gourmet kitchen features soft-close cabinetry, stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and built-in oven and modern glass wall-mounted hood. Extra padded carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and air conditioning. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. There are two assigned underground parking spaces with elevator access. Resort-style amenities featuring luxury club house, Junior Olympic lap pool and all pool auxiliary facilities. Live, work, and play in what has become the hottest lifestyle location in the Orange County. Convenient to fine dining, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport, and pristine OC beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Nolita have any available units?
1536 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1536 Nolita have?
Some of 1536 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1536 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1536 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1536 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1536 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1536 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1536 Nolita has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology