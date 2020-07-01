All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:27 AM

152 Borrego

152 Borrego · No Longer Available
Location

152 Borrego, Irvine, CA 92620
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare 2 story 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the heart of Portola Springs. End Unit. Nobody above or below you. Street facing and highly sought after floor plan with main floor bedroom. Downstairs bath has clear glass shower door with white tile enclosure. Vinyl wood laminate throughout downstairs and upstairs carpet. Kitchen with full back splash, white shaker cabinetry, extended island with sink and dark granite counter tops. Spacious and Open floor plan, interior laundry room, direct access to 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find an ample size master bedroom with walk in closet and secondary en-suite bedroom. Patio space in front of the unit large enough for entertaining. Close to beautiful HOA pool, park and picnic areas. Highly rated Irvine Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Borrego have any available units?
152 Borrego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 152 Borrego have?
Some of 152 Borrego's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Borrego currently offering any rent specials?
152 Borrego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Borrego pet-friendly?
No, 152 Borrego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 152 Borrego offer parking?
Yes, 152 Borrego offers parking.
Does 152 Borrego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Borrego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Borrego have a pool?
Yes, 152 Borrego has a pool.
Does 152 Borrego have accessible units?
No, 152 Borrego does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Borrego have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Borrego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Borrego have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Borrego does not have units with air conditioning.

