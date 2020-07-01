152 Borrego

Amenities

Rare 2 story 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the heart of Portola Springs. End Unit. Nobody above or below you. Street facing and highly sought after floor plan with main floor bedroom. Downstairs bath has clear glass shower door with white tile enclosure. Vinyl wood laminate throughout downstairs and upstairs carpet. Kitchen with full back splash, white shaker cabinetry, extended island with sink and dark granite counter tops. Spacious and Open floor plan, interior laundry room, direct access to 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find an ample size master bedroom with walk in closet and secondary en-suite bedroom. Patio space in front of the unit large enough for entertaining. Close to beautiful HOA pool, park and picnic areas. Highly rated Irvine Schools.