151 Stallion

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Orchard Hills spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home features an open concept lower level with a towering foyer entry, hardwood floors throughout the living, dining & kitchen all flowing together. Highly upgrade finishes, custom window coverings. The chefs kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, 6 burner stove, large island for prep space and entertaining & a large living room. The upstairs features a very large master bedroom with views of the avocado orchards, an en-suite bathroom that showcases a dual vanity, stand up shower, large bathtub and walk in closet. You will find two spacious guest rooms with French doors, very bright and open. Nice size laundry room. An attached two car finished garage, tank less water heater & mature and low maintenance yard. The community features a junior Olympic pool, spa and wading pool; children's play grounds, barbecues & picnic tables. Irvine schools, Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Don't miss this opportunity! Home will be ready 10-18-2019.