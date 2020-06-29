All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

151 Stallion

151 Stallion · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

151 Stallion, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Orchard Hills spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home features an open concept lower level with a towering foyer entry, hardwood floors throughout the living, dining & kitchen all flowing together. Highly upgrade finishes, custom window coverings. The chefs kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, 6 burner stove, large island for prep space and entertaining & a large living room. The upstairs features a very large master bedroom with views of the avocado orchards, an en-suite bathroom that showcases a dual vanity, stand up shower, large bathtub and walk in closet. You will find two spacious guest rooms with French doors, very bright and open. Nice size laundry room. An attached two car finished garage, tank less water heater & mature and low maintenance yard. The community features a junior Olympic pool, spa and wading pool; children's play grounds, barbecues & picnic tables. Irvine schools, Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Don't miss this opportunity! Home will be ready 10-18-2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Stallion have any available units?
151 Stallion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 151 Stallion have?
Some of 151 Stallion's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Stallion currently offering any rent specials?
151 Stallion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Stallion pet-friendly?
No, 151 Stallion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 151 Stallion offer parking?
Yes, 151 Stallion offers parking.
Does 151 Stallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Stallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Stallion have a pool?
Yes, 151 Stallion has a pool.
Does 151 Stallion have accessible units?
No, 151 Stallion does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Stallion have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Stallion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Stallion have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Stallion does not have units with air conditioning.

