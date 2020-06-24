1501 Solvay Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the area of Westpark, Irvine, this end carriage unit is ready for occupancy. Enjoy all the comforts and amenities that the Brio

property has to offer. This single-floor second story unit affords two bedrooms, two full baths and two-car direct access garage Included are washer/dryer, refrigerator, new stainless steel oven and built in microwave, hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious, open floor plan that includes a living room fireplace and a balcony off of the living room. No pets and smoking please.