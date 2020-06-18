150 Velvet Flower

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to Luxury in Cypress Village. Best location in Cypress Village across from Arbor Park Resort facilities and literally 1 minute walk to Cypress Village Elementary. Situated on a Single loaded street. This stunning two story Caserta plan 3X has a bright great room with upgraded flooring, plantation shutters and recessed LED lighting. State of the art kitchen has Marble counter tops with designer marble backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances. From kitchen enter to a large private courtyard. Enjoy oversized 2 car garage with direct access to kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms with en suit baths for each room + powder room on the first floor. Grand master bedroom has a walk in closet and soaking tub. Plus, a bonus room can be used as office/den or playroom. Separate laundry room with plenty of linen cabinets. Enjoy resort style amenities just steps from your door, saltwater pools, spa, sports courts, tot lot, BBQ grills, picnic area and much more. Conveniently located near great parks and Irvine Spectrum and Irvine's award winning schools, UCI and John Wayne Airport.