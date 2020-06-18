All apartments in Irvine
Location

150 Velvet Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Luxury in Cypress Village. Best location in Cypress Village across from Arbor Park Resort facilities and literally 1 minute walk to Cypress Village Elementary. Situated on a Single loaded street. This stunning two story Caserta plan 3X has a bright great room with upgraded flooring, plantation shutters and recessed LED lighting. State of the art kitchen has Marble counter tops with designer marble backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances. From kitchen enter to a large private courtyard. Enjoy oversized 2 car garage with direct access to kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms with en suit baths for each room + powder room on the first floor. Grand master bedroom has a walk in closet and soaking tub. Plus, a bonus room can be used as office/den or playroom. Separate laundry room with plenty of linen cabinets. Enjoy resort style amenities just steps from your door, saltwater pools, spa, sports courts, tot lot, BBQ grills, picnic area and much more. Conveniently located near great parks and Irvine Spectrum and Irvine's award winning schools, UCI and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Velvet Flower have any available units?
150 Velvet Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 150 Velvet Flower have?
Some of 150 Velvet Flower's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Velvet Flower currently offering any rent specials?
150 Velvet Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Velvet Flower pet-friendly?
No, 150 Velvet Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 150 Velvet Flower offer parking?
Yes, 150 Velvet Flower offers parking.
Does 150 Velvet Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Velvet Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Velvet Flower have a pool?
Yes, 150 Velvet Flower has a pool.
Does 150 Velvet Flower have accessible units?
No, 150 Velvet Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Velvet Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Velvet Flower has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Velvet Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Velvet Flower does not have units with air conditioning.
