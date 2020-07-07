15 Sanderling

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You don't want to miss this rare opportunity to live in the newly renovated and beautifully done single story, 3-bedroom and 2-bath detached single family home located in a nice cul-de-sac. Newly installed/added items in summer 2018: carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl wood floor through out the living area, vanity in the master bathroom, gas range and microwave oven/hood in the kitchen and paint (whole house and the garage). Fairly new heating and air conditioning system. The vaulted ceilings, the skylight in kitchen and bathrooms offer airy and bright living spaces. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Every room has a garden view. You can enjoy the fire pit, fruits and fragrance from the lush citrus trees in the backyard, elegant maple tree and lovely roses in the front/side yard and . Convenient location: situated in the center of Irvine, walking distances to community pool, parks and schools; close to Freeway 5 & 405 and shopping centers which provides a wide selection of restaurants, bakery, banks, supermarket, pet store, fitness center, gas station etc..