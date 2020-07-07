All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
15 Sanderling
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:33 PM

15 Sanderling

15 Sanderling · No Longer Available
Location

15 Sanderling, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You don't want to miss this rare opportunity to live in the newly renovated and beautifully done single story, 3-bedroom and 2-bath detached single family home located in a nice cul-de-sac. Newly installed/added items in summer 2018: carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl wood floor through out the living area, vanity in the master bathroom, gas range and microwave oven/hood in the kitchen and paint (whole house and the garage). Fairly new heating and air conditioning system. The vaulted ceilings, the skylight in kitchen and bathrooms offer airy and bright living spaces. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Every room has a garden view. You can enjoy the fire pit, fruits and fragrance from the lush citrus trees in the backyard, elegant maple tree and lovely roses in the front/side yard and . Convenient location: situated in the center of Irvine, walking distances to community pool, parks and schools; close to Freeway 5 & 405 and shopping centers which provides a wide selection of restaurants, bakery, banks, supermarket, pet store, fitness center, gas station etc..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Sanderling have any available units?
15 Sanderling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Sanderling have?
Some of 15 Sanderling's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Sanderling currently offering any rent specials?
15 Sanderling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Sanderling pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Sanderling is pet friendly.
Does 15 Sanderling offer parking?
Yes, 15 Sanderling offers parking.
Does 15 Sanderling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Sanderling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Sanderling have a pool?
Yes, 15 Sanderling has a pool.
Does 15 Sanderling have accessible units?
No, 15 Sanderling does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Sanderling have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Sanderling has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Sanderling have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Sanderling has units with air conditioning.

