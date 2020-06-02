15 Rippling Stream

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

New wood flooring in living room, dining room and family room. Complete re-done second floor bathroom and three car garage.

This Luxurious Home has 5 bedrooms on large premium 8700sq ft lot in the highly regarded Turtle Rock neighborhood.

It boasts a magnificent

completly remodeled Kitchen with all new upscale appliances (Bosch) and plenty of storage space within its beautifully

finished maple cabinetry. The opulent Master Bath has a

completely remodeled interior that includes granite counter, travertine floors, travertine wall tiles, spacious glass

shower enclosure and lots of cabinet storage with an

adjoining walk-in closet. Home is entertainer's delight with 3 private outdoor spaces and a welcoming flow. Treelined

walkways and bike paths grace the neighborhood.

Recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, a built-in entertainment center, Grohe faucet fixtures, spacious upstairs bedrooms

are just some of the home's features. Imagine your kids

attending award winning Irvine schools, strolling along treelined walkways, playing in the association pool/spa and

tennis courts.