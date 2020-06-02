15 Rippling Stream

Amenities
New wood flooring in living room, dining room and family room. Complete re-done second floor bathroom and three car garage.
This Luxurious Home has 5 bedrooms on large premium 8700sq ft lot in the highly regarded Turtle Rock neighborhood.
It boasts a magnificent
completly remodeled Kitchen with all new upscale appliances (Bosch) and plenty of storage space within its beautifully
finished maple cabinetry. The opulent Master Bath has a
completely remodeled interior that includes granite counter, travertine floors, travertine wall tiles, spacious glass
shower enclosure and lots of cabinet storage with an
adjoining walk-in closet. Home is entertainer's delight with 3 private outdoor spaces and a welcoming flow. Treelined
walkways and bike paths grace the neighborhood.
Recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, a built-in entertainment center, Grohe faucet fixtures, spacious upstairs bedrooms
are just some of the home's features. Imagine your kids
attending award winning Irvine schools, strolling along treelined walkways, playing in the association pool/spa and
tennis courts.