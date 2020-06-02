All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 15 Rippling Stream.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
15 Rippling Stream
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

15 Rippling Stream

15 Rippling Stream · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15 Rippling Stream, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
New wood flooring in living room, dining room and family room. Complete re-done second floor bathroom and three car garage.
This Luxurious Home has 5 bedrooms on large premium 8700sq ft lot in the highly regarded Turtle Rock neighborhood.
It boasts a magnificent
completly remodeled Kitchen with all new upscale appliances (Bosch) and plenty of storage space within its beautifully
finished maple cabinetry. The opulent Master Bath has a
completely remodeled interior that includes granite counter, travertine floors, travertine wall tiles, spacious glass
shower enclosure and lots of cabinet storage with an
adjoining walk-in closet. Home is entertainer's delight with 3 private outdoor spaces and a welcoming flow. Treelined
walkways and bike paths grace the neighborhood.
Recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, a built-in entertainment center, Grohe faucet fixtures, spacious upstairs bedrooms
are just some of the home's features. Imagine your kids
attending award winning Irvine schools, strolling along treelined walkways, playing in the association pool/spa and
tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Rippling Stream have any available units?
15 Rippling Stream doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Rippling Stream have?
Some of 15 Rippling Stream's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Rippling Stream currently offering any rent specials?
15 Rippling Stream isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Rippling Stream pet-friendly?
No, 15 Rippling Stream is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Rippling Stream offer parking?
Yes, 15 Rippling Stream does offer parking.
Does 15 Rippling Stream have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Rippling Stream does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Rippling Stream have a pool?
Yes, 15 Rippling Stream has a pool.
Does 15 Rippling Stream have accessible units?
No, 15 Rippling Stream does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Rippling Stream have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Rippling Stream does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Rippling Stream have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Rippling Stream does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology