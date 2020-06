15 Rapallo

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOUSE LOCATED IN PRESTIGIOUS WESTPARK FEATURES 4 BED AND 3 BATH!!! HIGH VAULTED CEILING AT THE ENTRANCE AND LIVING ROOM AREA, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ENGINEERING WOOD, CROWN MOLDING, WINDOW PLANTATION SHUTTLE AND NATURAL COLOR PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSET, CEILING FAN, BAY WINDOW SEATING AREA, AND MASTER BATHROOM INCLUDES BOTH BATHTUB & SHOWER, QUARTS COUNTER TOP WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, AND DINING ROOM OPENS TO UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, RECESSED LIGHTS, GRANITE BACK SPLASH, WHITE DESIGNED WOOD CABINETS, CABINET UNDER LIGHTS, ALL 3 BATHROOMS INCLUDE QUARTS COUNTER TOP, WHITE WOOD CABINETS, AND TRAVERTINE FLOOR. COZY BACKYARD IS LARGE ENOUGH FOR ENTERTAINING BUT SMALL ENOUGH FOR LOW MAINTENANCE. GREAT LOCATION FOR SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINING, PARKS, AND SCHOOLS. LOW ELECTRICITY BILLS, LOW HOA DUES, AND NO MELLOROO FEES. HOA AMENITIES INCLUDES SWIMMING POOLS, PICNIC AREA, PARKS, AND PLAY GROUNDS.