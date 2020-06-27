All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM

15 La Quinta

15 La Quinta · No Longer Available
Location

15 La Quinta, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!! SPECTACULAR VIEWS of lake, golf course, hills, canyons, and the mountain ranges of Orange County! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this one of a kind home in prestigious gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe. This desirable OPEN FLOOR PLAN with VAULTED CEILINGS and abundant natural LIGHT offers the ultimate INDOOR/OUTDOOR living experience. Living room with two-story ceilings, roaring fireplace, and lots of windows overlooks the professionally landscaped yard along with Mesmerizing views! The dining room opens to both kitchen and yard and is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with unobstructed panoramic lake view and a vaulted ceiling. Expanded master bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities and ample closet space with organizers. A good size secondary bedroom plus large open loft with built-ins and study area could be easily converted to a spacious 3rd bedroom. The property features a separate laundry room downstairs. The property includes: plantation shutters, custom screens, double door entry, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, built in storage. TWO Community POOLS & SPAS, plus extensive GREENBELTS. Short distance to UCI, John Wayne, freeways, Concordia, biking/hiking trails, beaches, plus world-class shopping & dining. Award-winning Irvine Unified Schools assigned (University High school). This is a house you MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 La Quinta have any available units?
15 La Quinta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 La Quinta have?
Some of 15 La Quinta's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 La Quinta currently offering any rent specials?
15 La Quinta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 La Quinta pet-friendly?
No, 15 La Quinta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 La Quinta offer parking?
No, 15 La Quinta does not offer parking.
Does 15 La Quinta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 La Quinta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 La Quinta have a pool?
Yes, 15 La Quinta has a pool.
Does 15 La Quinta have accessible units?
No, 15 La Quinta does not have accessible units.
Does 15 La Quinta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 La Quinta has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 La Quinta have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 La Quinta does not have units with air conditioning.
