15 La Quinta

AVAILABLE NOW!! SPECTACULAR VIEWS of lake, golf course, hills, canyons, and the mountain ranges of Orange County! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this one of a kind home in prestigious gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe. This desirable OPEN FLOOR PLAN with VAULTED CEILINGS and abundant natural LIGHT offers the ultimate INDOOR/OUTDOOR living experience. Living room with two-story ceilings, roaring fireplace, and lots of windows overlooks the professionally landscaped yard along with Mesmerizing views! The dining room opens to both kitchen and yard and is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with unobstructed panoramic lake view and a vaulted ceiling. Expanded master bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities and ample closet space with organizers. A good size secondary bedroom plus large open loft with built-ins and study area could be easily converted to a spacious 3rd bedroom. The property features a separate laundry room downstairs. The property includes: plantation shutters, custom screens, double door entry, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, built in storage. TWO Community POOLS & SPAS, plus extensive GREENBELTS. Short distance to UCI, John Wayne, freeways, Concordia, biking/hiking trails, beaches, plus world-class shopping & dining. Award-winning Irvine Unified Schools assigned (University High school). This is a house you MUST SEE!