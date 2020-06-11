15 Ivy Glen

Amenities

LEASE OPTION WITH $5,000 PER MONTH CREDIT TOWARDS PURCHASE. AWESOME PROPERTY WITH LARGE YARD, 4 CAR GARAGE, GREAT ROOM PLUS SUPER SIZED BONUS ROOM AND HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AND GATED ARBOR CREST COMMUNITY! Quiet cul-de-sac location, deep driveway accented with custom stonework leading to a huge 4 car garage! Double door entry leading to a large foyer with sweeping staircase, living and dining room with fireplace and designer chandeliers, huge family room/great room with fireplace opens to the huge chef's kitchen with large island featuring new Quartz counter tops, bar seating, high end stainless steel appliances, contemporary sink and designer faucet, lots of cabinets including built-in desk, large nook, two pantries including walk-in and butler's pantry. Main floor also features a main floor en suite plus powder room and large laundry room with ample linen cabinets and counter top areas. Upgraded LED recessed lighting and chandeliers, natural wood floors, new designer tile, fresh interior paint, dual HVAC systems with new Nest thermostats, huge bonus room at second level with two built-in desk areas and walk-in linen closet. Double doors leading to spacious master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, separate vanity areas with dual sinks, huge walk-in shower with glass door and large oval tub. Large yard featuring large grass areas with new sod, planters with fruit trees, large gazebo with built-in bbq bar and large and wide side yard.