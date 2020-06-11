All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

15 Ivy Glen

15 Ivy Glen · (949) 451-1200
Location

15 Ivy Glen, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LEASE OPTION WITH $5,000 PER MONTH CREDIT TOWARDS PURCHASE. AWESOME PROPERTY WITH LARGE YARD, 4 CAR GARAGE, GREAT ROOM PLUS SUPER SIZED BONUS ROOM AND HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AND GATED ARBOR CREST COMMUNITY! Quiet cul-de-sac location, deep driveway accented with custom stonework leading to a huge 4 car garage! Double door entry leading to a large foyer with sweeping staircase, living and dining room with fireplace and designer chandeliers, huge family room/great room with fireplace opens to the huge chef's kitchen with large island featuring new Quartz counter tops, bar seating, high end stainless steel appliances, contemporary sink and designer faucet, lots of cabinets including built-in desk, large nook, two pantries including walk-in and butler's pantry. Main floor also features a main floor en suite plus powder room and large laundry room with ample linen cabinets and counter top areas. Upgraded LED recessed lighting and chandeliers, natural wood floors, new designer tile, fresh interior paint, dual HVAC systems with new Nest thermostats, huge bonus room at second level with two built-in desk areas and walk-in linen closet. Double doors leading to spacious master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, separate vanity areas with dual sinks, huge walk-in shower with glass door and large oval tub. Large yard featuring large grass areas with new sod, planters with fruit trees, large gazebo with built-in bbq bar and large and wide side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Ivy Glen have any available units?
15 Ivy Glen has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Ivy Glen have?
Some of 15 Ivy Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Ivy Glen currently offering any rent specials?
15 Ivy Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Ivy Glen pet-friendly?
No, 15 Ivy Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Ivy Glen offer parking?
Yes, 15 Ivy Glen does offer parking.
Does 15 Ivy Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Ivy Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Ivy Glen have a pool?
No, 15 Ivy Glen does not have a pool.
Does 15 Ivy Glen have accessible units?
No, 15 Ivy Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Ivy Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Ivy Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Ivy Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Ivy Glen has units with air conditioning.
