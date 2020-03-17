All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 15 Heritage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
15 Heritage
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

15 Heritage

15 Heritage · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15 Heritage, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Irvine Townhouse with Three Bedrooms & Two Baths - A beautiful light, bright and spacious three bedroom, two bath end unit Townhouse located near cul de sac in the popular Heritage Park community. Entry opens to a large living room with a beautiful luxurious wood laminate flooring topped of with custom baseboard and crown molding with elegant two tone paint and recessed lighting. Kitchen with high quality hard wood flooring beautiful upgraded cabinets with quartz counters, all the appliances, modern stone and glass mosaic back splash, recessed lighting, and leads to a nice, south facing private patio. Indoor laundry room with additional space for storage with 1 assigned carport and plenty of street parking. All bathrooms have been upgraded and a new shower has been added to the downstairs bath room. All bedrooms are up stairs with high quality hardwood flooring and again custom two tone paint. Windows and the patio door have been upgraded with energy efficient double pane windows and patio door. Property is conveniently located close to unlimited shopping, restaurants, Trader Joes, and next to the Heritage Park complex. Portal AC unit provides cool air when needed and it's available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4749262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Heritage have any available units?
15 Heritage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Heritage have?
Some of 15 Heritage's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
15 Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Heritage pet-friendly?
No, 15 Heritage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Heritage offer parking?
Yes, 15 Heritage offers parking.
Does 15 Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Heritage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Heritage have a pool?
Yes, 15 Heritage has a pool.
Does 15 Heritage have accessible units?
No, 15 Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Heritage have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Heritage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Heritage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Heritage has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology