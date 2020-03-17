15 Heritage

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Irvine Townhouse with Three Bedrooms & Two Baths - A beautiful light, bright and spacious three bedroom, two bath end unit Townhouse located near cul de sac in the popular Heritage Park community. Entry opens to a large living room with a beautiful luxurious wood laminate flooring topped of with custom baseboard and crown molding with elegant two tone paint and recessed lighting. Kitchen with high quality hard wood flooring beautiful upgraded cabinets with quartz counters, all the appliances, modern stone and glass mosaic back splash, recessed lighting, and leads to a nice, south facing private patio. Indoor laundry room with additional space for storage with 1 assigned carport and plenty of street parking. All bathrooms have been upgraded and a new shower has been added to the downstairs bath room. All bedrooms are up stairs with high quality hardwood flooring and again custom two tone paint. Windows and the patio door have been upgraded with energy efficient double pane windows and patio door. Property is conveniently located close to unlimited shopping, restaurants, Trader Joes, and next to the Heritage Park complex. Portal AC unit provides cool air when needed and it's available now!



No Pets Allowed



