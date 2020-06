Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

In the Heart of Irvine. Rare single level, two Bedroom Home with attached 2 car Garage and a HUGE back yard! Shows light, bright, neat and clean...upgraded Granite counters in Kitchen, newer Bath vanity, newer carpets, newer air-conditioning, ready to move in! Enjoy the Association Park and Pool. Close to award winning Schools, Freeways and Shops. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Irvine. Call Veni 949 283 0018