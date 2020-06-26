All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14922 Groveview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14922 Groveview Lane
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:06 AM

14922 Groveview Lane

14922 Groveview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14922 Groveview Lane, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Lovely single family home located in Irvine on a one level house. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, wood laminate and tile flooring, and sliding glass doors leading to the spacious backyard with synthetic turf, a putting green, and planters. Recess lights are in the living room and kitchen, central heating and air. Two bathrooms with newly paint and tile flooring and tile shower and tile tub surround. Kitchen with a newly gas slide in range, brand new dishwasher, quartz countertops and backsplash and tons of cabinet spaces. Newly exterior and interior paint, window coverings, and epoxy garage floor. The laundry space for a gas dryer and a washer is conveniently located in the two car attached garage, with direct access. The home is located in the Irvine Unified School District, walking distance to the Heritage Park, Library, shopping centers, and restaurants. No Pet/Smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14922 Groveview Lane have any available units?
14922 Groveview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14922 Groveview Lane have?
Some of 14922 Groveview Lane's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14922 Groveview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14922 Groveview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14922 Groveview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14922 Groveview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14922 Groveview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14922 Groveview Lane offers parking.
Does 14922 Groveview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14922 Groveview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14922 Groveview Lane have a pool?
No, 14922 Groveview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14922 Groveview Lane have accessible units?
No, 14922 Groveview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14922 Groveview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14922 Groveview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14922 Groveview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14922 Groveview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology