14922 Groveview Lane

Lovely single family home located in Irvine on a one level house. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, wood laminate and tile flooring, and sliding glass doors leading to the spacious backyard with synthetic turf, a putting green, and planters. Recess lights are in the living room and kitchen, central heating and air. Two bathrooms with newly paint and tile flooring and tile shower and tile tub surround. Kitchen with a newly gas slide in range, brand new dishwasher, quartz countertops and backsplash and tons of cabinet spaces. Newly exterior and interior paint, window coverings, and epoxy garage floor. The laundry space for a gas dryer and a washer is conveniently located in the two car attached garage, with direct access. The home is located in the Irvine Unified School District, walking distance to the Heritage Park, Library, shopping centers, and restaurants. No Pet/Smokers please.