All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 149 Neptune.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
149 Neptune
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:45 AM

149 Neptune

149 Neptune · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

149 Neptune, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This pristine 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen all flowing together allowing for casual living.
Located in the Willow association of the master planned community of Portola Springs. Large kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, dedicated command center, breakfast bar seating, and a generous amount of counter space for cooking and entertaining. Master bedroom is located on the main level for convenient living. Master bedroom includes large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors and a spacious master bathroom that boasts quartz counter tops, dual sinks and large walk in shower. Secondary bedroom is located on its own floor and lives like a second master which lends to private living. Additional upgrades include new paint, window blinds throughout, private balcony, 2 car garage with direct access, inside laundry. Amazing association amenities include Pools, Parks, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, BBQ’s. Located in highly sought after school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Neptune have any available units?
149 Neptune doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 149 Neptune have?
Some of 149 Neptune's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Neptune currently offering any rent specials?
149 Neptune is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Neptune pet-friendly?
No, 149 Neptune is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 149 Neptune offer parking?
Yes, 149 Neptune offers parking.
Does 149 Neptune have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Neptune does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Neptune have a pool?
Yes, 149 Neptune has a pool.
Does 149 Neptune have accessible units?
No, 149 Neptune does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Neptune have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Neptune does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Neptune have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Neptune does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology