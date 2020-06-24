149 Neptune

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This pristine 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen all flowing together allowing for casual living.

Located in the Willow association of the master planned community of Portola Springs. Large kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, dedicated command center, breakfast bar seating, and a generous amount of counter space for cooking and entertaining. Master bedroom is located on the main level for convenient living. Master bedroom includes large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors and a spacious master bathroom that boasts quartz counter tops, dual sinks and large walk in shower. Secondary bedroom is located on its own floor and lives like a second master which lends to private living. Additional upgrades include new paint, window blinds throughout, private balcony, 2 car garage with direct access, inside laundry. Amazing association amenities include Pools, Parks, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, BBQ’s. Located in highly sought after school district.