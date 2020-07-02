All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 8 2020

14841 Groveview Lane

14841 Groveview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14841 Groveview Lane, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and upgraded, light and bright one story 4 bedroom in quiet interior location. So much to love here - brand new light laminate flooring in living, dining and hall (like a model home!), new carpet, fresh custom paint, remodeled white kitchen (new cabinet doors and drawers, new upgraded stove and dishwasher, newer microwave), 4 spacious bedrooms all with mirrored wardrobes and custom closet organizers, remodeled bathrooms feature new light and plumbing fixtures, re-glazed tub/showers, updated sinks/vanities, new furnace and thermostat, new 2" white blinds - the list goes on... Spacious sunroom on the back of the house with windows that can be closed for year round enjoyment. Two car garage, large front yard, long driveway and great backyard with huge patio. Gardener included. New 6' rear vinyl fence, new wood side fence on left side and artificial grass coming soon in the back yard. This is one of the nicest rental homes you will find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14841 Groveview Lane have any available units?
14841 Groveview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14841 Groveview Lane have?
Some of 14841 Groveview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14841 Groveview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14841 Groveview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14841 Groveview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14841 Groveview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14841 Groveview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14841 Groveview Lane offers parking.
Does 14841 Groveview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14841 Groveview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14841 Groveview Lane have a pool?
No, 14841 Groveview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14841 Groveview Lane have accessible units?
No, 14841 Groveview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14841 Groveview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14841 Groveview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14841 Groveview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14841 Groveview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

