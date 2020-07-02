14841 Groveview Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and upgraded, light and bright one story 4 bedroom in quiet interior location. So much to love here - brand new light laminate flooring in living, dining and hall (like a model home!), new carpet, fresh custom paint, remodeled white kitchen (new cabinet doors and drawers, new upgraded stove and dishwasher, newer microwave), 4 spacious bedrooms all with mirrored wardrobes and custom closet organizers, remodeled bathrooms feature new light and plumbing fixtures, re-glazed tub/showers, updated sinks/vanities, new furnace and thermostat, new 2" white blinds - the list goes on... Spacious sunroom on the back of the house with windows that can be closed for year round enjoyment. Two car garage, large front yard, long driveway and great backyard with huge patio. Gardener included. New 6' rear vinyl fence, new wood side fence on left side and artificial grass coming soon in the back yard. This is one of the nicest rental homes you will find!