148 Yellow Pine

FULLY FURNISHED available.This detached Portola Springs home features an open floor plan with natural light throughout. Its premium corner lot location offers privacy and the private driveway doubles the available parking. Direct access to the kitchen from the 2-car garage with tankless water heater makes unloading groceries a breeze. An airy foyer welcomes you toward the expansive great room, dining room, and kitchen on the ground floor finished with laminated flooring. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops and backsplash, with stainless steel appliances. A first-floor bedroom/office with accompanying 3/4 bathroom may function as the perfect guest room or in-law suite. Spacious master suite. Two additional bedrooms and a generous utility room with front-loading washer and dryer, sink, and cabinets are also conveniently upstairs. Portola Springs has resort-style amenities, including multiple parks, pools, recreation centers, bike paths, and hiking trails. The brand-new PS Elementary, the newest jewel of the award-winning Irvine School District, is minutes away.