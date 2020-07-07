All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

148 Yellow Pine

148 Yellow Pine · No Longer Available
Location

148 Yellow Pine, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED available.This detached Portola Springs home features an open floor plan with natural light throughout. Its premium corner lot location offers privacy and the private driveway doubles the available parking. Direct access to the kitchen from the 2-car garage with tankless water heater makes unloading groceries a breeze. An airy foyer welcomes you toward the expansive great room, dining room, and kitchen on the ground floor finished with laminated flooring. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops and backsplash, with stainless steel appliances. A first-floor bedroom/office with accompanying 3/4 bathroom may function as the perfect guest room or in-law suite. Spacious master suite. Two additional bedrooms and a generous utility room with front-loading washer and dryer, sink, and cabinets are also conveniently upstairs. Portola Springs has resort-style amenities, including multiple parks, pools, recreation centers, bike paths, and hiking trails. The brand-new PS Elementary, the newest jewel of the award-winning Irvine School District, is minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Yellow Pine have any available units?
148 Yellow Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 148 Yellow Pine have?
Some of 148 Yellow Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Yellow Pine currently offering any rent specials?
148 Yellow Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Yellow Pine pet-friendly?
No, 148 Yellow Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 148 Yellow Pine offer parking?
Yes, 148 Yellow Pine offers parking.
Does 148 Yellow Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Yellow Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Yellow Pine have a pool?
Yes, 148 Yellow Pine has a pool.
Does 148 Yellow Pine have accessible units?
No, 148 Yellow Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Yellow Pine have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Yellow Pine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Yellow Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Yellow Pine does not have units with air conditioning.

