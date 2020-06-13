147 Canyoncrest

Amenities

One of the largest lots in the desired community of Chantory in Turtle Ridge, this highly sought plan 4 home features an open floor plan with three bedrooms, a den, a large living room, a formal dining room. It also has a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. French doors with California shutters open up to a large grassy and fenced backyard with a flagstone patio. There are two garages that are attached from different sides of the home. The community also offers a pool and cabanas, a clubhouse, and a spa. No pets are allowed.