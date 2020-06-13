All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 147 Canyoncrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
147 Canyoncrest
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:38 AM

147 Canyoncrest

147 Canyoncrest · (626) 643-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

147 Canyoncrest, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One of the largest lots in the desired community of Chantory in Turtle Ridge, this highly sought plan 4 home features an open floor plan with three bedrooms, a den, a large living room, a formal dining room. It also has a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. French doors with California shutters open up to a large grassy and fenced backyard with a flagstone patio. There are two garages that are attached from different sides of the home. The community also offers a pool and cabanas, a clubhouse, and a spa. No pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Canyoncrest have any available units?
147 Canyoncrest has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Canyoncrest have?
Some of 147 Canyoncrest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Canyoncrest currently offering any rent specials?
147 Canyoncrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Canyoncrest pet-friendly?
No, 147 Canyoncrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 147 Canyoncrest offer parking?
Yes, 147 Canyoncrest does offer parking.
Does 147 Canyoncrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Canyoncrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Canyoncrest have a pool?
Yes, 147 Canyoncrest has a pool.
Does 147 Canyoncrest have accessible units?
No, 147 Canyoncrest does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Canyoncrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Canyoncrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Canyoncrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Canyoncrest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 147 Canyoncrest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity