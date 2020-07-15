147 Cadence

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning Model Unit With Designer Furnishings - 'Stunning' is the first word that comes to mind when you see this brand new, model unit with every single, imaginable upgrade inside a home with 10 foot ceilings. Located on the south side facing view with no close neighbors in front provides considerable privacy. Brand new laminate wood flooring, upper end granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, custom window coverings, ceiling fans, white stone bathroom counters, air conditioning, and the list goes on and on. A very spacious, south facing, front patio and an attached two car garage provide relaxed leisure and parking convenience. Listed price is for unfurnished. It is available completely furnished at $4000 with a $8,100 deposit plus an additional deposit of $1,000 for one pet (just bring your tooth brush and suitcase). Community includes pools, parks and plenty of walking areas. Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE5203277)