Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

147 Cadence

147 Cadence · No Longer Available
Location

147 Cadence, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Model Unit With Designer Furnishings - 'Stunning' is the first word that comes to mind when you see this brand new, model unit with every single, imaginable upgrade inside a home with 10 foot ceilings. Located on the south side facing view with no close neighbors in front provides considerable privacy. Brand new laminate wood flooring, upper end granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, custom window coverings, ceiling fans, white stone bathroom counters, air conditioning, and the list goes on and on. A very spacious, south facing, front patio and an attached two car garage provide relaxed leisure and parking convenience. Listed price is for unfurnished. It is available completely furnished at $4000 with a $8,100 deposit plus an additional deposit of $1,000 for one pet (just bring your tooth brush and suitcase). Community includes pools, parks and plenty of walking areas. Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE5203277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Cadence have any available units?
147 Cadence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 147 Cadence have?
Some of 147 Cadence's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
147 Cadence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Cadence pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Cadence is pet friendly.
Does 147 Cadence offer parking?
Yes, 147 Cadence offers parking.
Does 147 Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 Cadence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Cadence have a pool?
Yes, 147 Cadence has a pool.
Does 147 Cadence have accessible units?
No, 147 Cadence does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Cadence have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Cadence does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Cadence have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147 Cadence has units with air conditioning.
