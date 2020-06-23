146 Parkwood

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME! Amazing opportunity to be the first occupant in this BRAND NEW home in the prestigious Delano Community in Eastwood Village. Highly desirable park facing END UNIT townhome, largest floor plan with the largest yard. Spacious Plan 3 with one full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Open concept optimizes natural light. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Home is HIGHLY upgraded with recessed lighting, Quartz counters, upgraded waterproof wood-look vinyl plank flooring, upgraded kitchen and bathroom cabinets, whole home "Ring" camera system with the ability to control AC and all lights from your iPhone. Direct access two car garage. Experience a welcoming and social village lifestyle, where pathways invite connection from one neighborhood to the next, and robust recreation brings opportunities for fun and adventure. Brand new homes, trails, pools and the new elementary school make Eastwood one of Irvine’s most popular Villages. Walk to Eastwood Elementary School. Near Jeffrey Open Space Trail Underpass. Resort-Style Recreation to Swim, Play and Picnic. Available now for an 18-month lease term. Yard will be installed shortly. Submit on one small pet.