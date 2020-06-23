All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 146 Parkwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
146 Parkwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 Parkwood

146 Parkwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

146 Parkwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME! Amazing opportunity to be the first occupant in this BRAND NEW home in the prestigious Delano Community in Eastwood Village. Highly desirable park facing END UNIT townhome, largest floor plan with the largest yard. Spacious Plan 3 with one full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Open concept optimizes natural light. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Home is HIGHLY upgraded with recessed lighting, Quartz counters, upgraded waterproof wood-look vinyl plank flooring, upgraded kitchen and bathroom cabinets, whole home "Ring" camera system with the ability to control AC and all lights from your iPhone. Direct access two car garage. Experience a welcoming and social village lifestyle, where pathways invite connection from one neighborhood to the next, and robust recreation brings opportunities for fun and adventure. Brand new homes, trails, pools and the new elementary school make Eastwood one of Irvine’s most popular Villages. Walk to Eastwood Elementary School. Near Jeffrey Open Space Trail Underpass. Resort-Style Recreation to Swim, Play and Picnic. Available now for an 18-month lease term. Yard will be installed shortly. Submit on one small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Parkwood have any available units?
146 Parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 146 Parkwood have?
Some of 146 Parkwood's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
146 Parkwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Parkwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Parkwood is pet friendly.
Does 146 Parkwood offer parking?
Yes, 146 Parkwood does offer parking.
Does 146 Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Parkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Parkwood have a pool?
Yes, 146 Parkwood has a pool.
Does 146 Parkwood have accessible units?
No, 146 Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Parkwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Parkwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Parkwood has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology