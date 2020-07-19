All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 Desert Bloom

146 Desert Bloom · No Longer Available
Location

146 Desert Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready for Move in ! This home's floor plan features a total of 4 bedrooms. Master is on the main floor, another bedroom on the main floor and 2 upstairs sharing a hallway bathroom. The open floor plan has an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets / appliances, island for bar stools, side patio slider to access the side patio, rear patio slider to access the rear patio. The second floor features full bathroom with double sink, upgraded cabinet and counter top. There is an office area on the way to second floor. The back patio was professionally landscaped to enjoy those summer evenings and relax listening to the corner water feature. This is a great neighborhood with high end properties. Community Association includes 2 community pools, basketball court, recreation center, tennis courts, neighborhood parks, and very reputable Irvine schools district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Desert Bloom have any available units?
146 Desert Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 146 Desert Bloom have?
Some of 146 Desert Bloom's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Desert Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
146 Desert Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Desert Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 146 Desert Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 146 Desert Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 146 Desert Bloom offers parking.
Does 146 Desert Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Desert Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Desert Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 146 Desert Bloom has a pool.
Does 146 Desert Bloom have accessible units?
No, 146 Desert Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Desert Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Desert Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Desert Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Desert Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
