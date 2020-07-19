146 Desert Bloom

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Ready for Move in ! This home's floor plan features a total of 4 bedrooms. Master is on the main floor, another bedroom on the main floor and 2 upstairs sharing a hallway bathroom. The open floor plan has an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets / appliances, island for bar stools, side patio slider to access the side patio, rear patio slider to access the rear patio. The second floor features full bathroom with double sink, upgraded cabinet and counter top. There is an office area on the way to second floor. The back patio was professionally landscaped to enjoy those summer evenings and relax listening to the corner water feature. This is a great neighborhood with high end properties. Community Association includes 2 community pools, basketball court, recreation center, tennis courts, neighborhood parks, and very reputable Irvine schools district.