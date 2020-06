146 Briar Rose

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW YOU!***SUPER PRIME LOCATION OPENS TO SOUTH & WEST***JUST FEW STEPS TO COMMUNITY POOL & PARK***SUPER BRIGHT W/ PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT***NEW HOME COMMUNITY OF INDIGO PLAN ONE WHICH IS MOST POPULAR FLOORPLAN DESIGNED BY CALIFORNIA PACIFIC HOME***HOME FEATURES 2 BED+2 BATH+2 CAR GARAGE W/1178 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***DOUBLE DOOR THROUGH LONG COURT YARD TO GLASS FRONT DOOR***GROUND LEVEL ENTRY & ALL LIVING AREA ON SECOND FLOOR***EVERY ROOM HAS OWN FULL BATHROOM***LOFT STYLE 12 FEET HIGH CEILING CREATES AN INVITING AMBIANCE & UNPRECEDENTED FEEL OF LUXURY LIVING***LOT OF WINDOWS ALLOWS BRIGHT INSIDE WITH NATURAL LIGHT***WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN LIVING AREA***BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOOR IN KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM (PHOTOS SHOWN BEFORE INSTALLED WOOD FLOOR)***SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/MARBLE LOOK QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, SUBWAY TILE FULL BACKSPLASH, LARGE ISLAND, BREAKFAST NOOK BAR, BOSCH SS APPLIANCES***LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, RECESSED LIGHTS & FRENCH DOOR TO BALCONY***HIGHLY UPGRADED MASTER BATH W/LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER, UPGRADED MOSAIC TILE BAND**DESIRABLE SIZE OF BLACONY IS PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT***WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED***WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL***MUST SEE***IT WON'T LAST LONG