Irvine, CA
145 Yellow Pine
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

145 Yellow Pine

145 Yellow Pine · No Longer Available
Location

145 Yellow Pine, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Single family style detached condo with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in the Beautiful Portola Springs Newer community in city of Irvine. Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Elegant Granite Counter tops open to Living room and Dining room. Main floor Bedroom and Full Bathroom at main floor. Spacious Master bedroom with Dual Sinks, Vanity Makeup Desk, Huge Shower and Soaking Tub, and Roomy Walk-In Closet. Low maintenance back yard.. Community offers Resort Style Amenities Including Multiple pools/spas, Parks, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, BBQ Areas and Playgrounds. Award Winning Schools Including Portola Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Portola High. Close to Woodbury Town Center .. Easy access via toll road or freeway 133/241/5/405 to Orange county or riverside county. Tenants need to provide renter insurance also responsible for all utilities. Contact Tina for showing via 949-228-3468..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Yellow Pine have any available units?
145 Yellow Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 145 Yellow Pine have?
Some of 145 Yellow Pine's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Yellow Pine currently offering any rent specials?
145 Yellow Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Yellow Pine pet-friendly?
No, 145 Yellow Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 145 Yellow Pine offer parking?
No, 145 Yellow Pine does not offer parking.
Does 145 Yellow Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Yellow Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Yellow Pine have a pool?
Yes, 145 Yellow Pine has a pool.
Does 145 Yellow Pine have accessible units?
No, 145 Yellow Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Yellow Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Yellow Pine has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Yellow Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Yellow Pine does not have units with air conditioning.

