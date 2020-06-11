145 Yellow Pine

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Single family style detached condo with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in the Beautiful Portola Springs Newer community in city of Irvine. Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Elegant Granite Counter tops open to Living room and Dining room. Main floor Bedroom and Full Bathroom at main floor. Spacious Master bedroom with Dual Sinks, Vanity Makeup Desk, Huge Shower and Soaking Tub, and Roomy Walk-In Closet. Low maintenance back yard.. Community offers Resort Style Amenities Including Multiple pools/spas, Parks, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, BBQ Areas and Playgrounds. Award Winning Schools Including Portola Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Portola High. Close to Woodbury Town Center .. Easy access via toll road or freeway 133/241/5/405 to Orange county or riverside county. Tenants need to provide renter insurance also responsible for all utilities. Contact Tina for showing via 949-228-3468..