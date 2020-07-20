145 Carrotwood

Amenities

This rare corner lot in the Springhouse development of Pavilion Park is an inviting home that promises bright open rooms from the moment you enter. The great room's expansive living area boasts an open concept with a contemporary white kitchen and dining room which opens up to the backyard for effortless indoor/outdoor living. Outside, a custom water feature and large fireplace invites friends and family to enjoy the cool evenings in comfort and style. Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys beautiful greenbelt views and a generous master bathroom, complete with a deep soaking tub and rainfall shower. As part of the Great Park Neighborhoods, homeowners are privy to one of the largest networks of homeowner amenities in Orange County which includes private clubhouse rentals, pools, basketball courts, reserved outdoor kitchens, and a wide array of parks, tot lots, and fitness centers. The Great Parks Neighborhood Association is well known within Irvine for its community events and clubs as well. Access to the nearby Whiting Ranch and Limestone Canyon provide adventure, and the Irvine Spectrum Center is a short trip down the road for nightlife and entertainment.