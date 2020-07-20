All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 145 Carrotwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
145 Carrotwood
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

145 Carrotwood

145 Carrotwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 Carrotwood, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
This rare corner lot in the Springhouse development of Pavilion Park is an inviting home that promises bright open rooms from the moment you enter. The great room's expansive living area boasts an open concept with a contemporary white kitchen and dining room which opens up to the backyard for effortless indoor/outdoor living. Outside, a custom water feature and large fireplace invites friends and family to enjoy the cool evenings in comfort and style. Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys beautiful greenbelt views and a generous master bathroom, complete with a deep soaking tub and rainfall shower. As part of the Great Park Neighborhoods, homeowners are privy to one of the largest networks of homeowner amenities in Orange County which includes private clubhouse rentals, pools, basketball courts, reserved outdoor kitchens, and a wide array of parks, tot lots, and fitness centers. The Great Parks Neighborhood Association is well known within Irvine for its community events and clubs as well. Access to the nearby Whiting Ranch and Limestone Canyon provide adventure, and the Irvine Spectrum Center is a short trip down the road for nightlife and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Carrotwood have any available units?
145 Carrotwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 145 Carrotwood have?
Some of 145 Carrotwood's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Carrotwood currently offering any rent specials?
145 Carrotwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Carrotwood pet-friendly?
No, 145 Carrotwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 145 Carrotwood offer parking?
Yes, 145 Carrotwood offers parking.
Does 145 Carrotwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Carrotwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Carrotwood have a pool?
Yes, 145 Carrotwood has a pool.
Does 145 Carrotwood have accessible units?
No, 145 Carrotwood does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Carrotwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Carrotwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Carrotwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Carrotwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology