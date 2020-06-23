All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 145 Bowery.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
145 Bowery
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

145 Bowery

145 Bowery · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

145 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new constructed in 2020, this is a great two-bedroom floor plan, the first floor gives access to a private 2-bay tandem garage with extra storage space. Washer, dryer and fridge included in the lease. The home is a single-story flat with two bedrooms, each of which have their own bathroom access and walk-in closet. The open great room is perfect for relaxation or entertaining, with an upper deck and large kitchen with center island. Unobstructed view to the north, and balcony opens to the south for great natural lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Bowery have any available units?
145 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 145 Bowery have?
Some of 145 Bowery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
145 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 145 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 145 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 145 Bowery offers parking.
Does 145 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Bowery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Bowery have a pool?
No, 145 Bowery does not have a pool.
Does 145 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 145 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology