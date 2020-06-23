145 Bowery

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new constructed in 2020, this is a great two-bedroom floor plan, the first floor gives access to a private 2-bay tandem garage with extra storage space. Washer, dryer and fridge included in the lease. The home is a single-story flat with two bedrooms, each of which have their own bathroom access and walk-in closet. The open great room is perfect for relaxation or entertaining, with an upper deck and large kitchen with center island. Unobstructed view to the north, and balcony opens to the south for great natural lighting.