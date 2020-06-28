143 Stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Highly desirable 2 bed and 1.5 bath Princeton Townhome with short walking distance to UCI and University Town Center Shopping center. Open floor plan with high ceilings allows for a light and bright feeling. Expansive View from Master Bedroom and Private backyard. Huge walk-in closet, large Family Room with fireplace. Remodeled master bathrooms with natural Italian marble,natural paints, and laminated flooring throughout. HOA amenities include pools, spas, tennis courts, barbeque, and parks.