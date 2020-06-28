All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

143 Stanford Court

Location

143 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Highly desirable 2 bed and 1.5 bath Princeton Townhome with short walking distance to UCI and University Town Center Shopping center. Open floor plan with high ceilings allows for a light and bright feeling. Expansive View from Master Bedroom and Private backyard. Huge walk-in closet, large Family Room with fireplace. Remodeled master bathrooms with natural Italian marble,natural paints, and laminated flooring throughout. HOA amenities include pools, spas, tennis courts, barbeque, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Stanford Court have any available units?
143 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Stanford Court have?
Some of 143 Stanford Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
143 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 143 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Stanford Court offer parking?
No, 143 Stanford Court does not offer parking.
Does 143 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 143 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 143 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 143 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
