Newly constructed in May 2015 by Irvine Pacific in Vista Scena neighborhood in the new Village of Orchard Hills. 1,731Sq Ft new home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, with Gourmet Kitchen featuring built-in stainless steel appliances complete with microwave, dishwasher, oven and 5 burner cooktop. Owner opted in for upgraded cabinets, electrical, flooring, HVAC, insulation, interior paint and plumbing. Crown molding included in Great Room, Kitchen, and dining area. Master Bedroom includes Coffered Ceiling and walk-in closet. Direct access 2 car attached garage. Home is located near private resort style park with Junior Olympic Pool, spa and recreational center. Award winning Northwood High School is within walking distance. Orchard Hills shopping center is only a few minutes drive away. New fridge, washer and dryer are included.