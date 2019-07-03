All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:55 PM

143 Rodeo

143 Rodeo · No Longer Available
Location

143 Rodeo, Irvine, CA 92620
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Newly constructed in May 2015 by Irvine Pacific in Vista Scena neighborhood in the new Village of Orchard Hills. 1,731Sq Ft new home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, with Gourmet Kitchen featuring built-in stainless steel appliances complete with microwave, dishwasher, oven and 5 burner cooktop. Owner opted in for upgraded cabinets, electrical, flooring, HVAC, insulation, interior paint and plumbing. Crown molding included in Great Room, Kitchen, and dining area. Master Bedroom includes Coffered Ceiling and walk-in closet. Direct access 2 car attached garage. Home is located near private resort style park with Junior Olympic Pool, spa and recreational center. Award winning Northwood High School is within walking distance. Orchard Hills shopping center is only a few minutes drive away. New fridge, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Rodeo have any available units?
143 Rodeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Rodeo have?
Some of 143 Rodeo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Rodeo currently offering any rent specials?
143 Rodeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Rodeo pet-friendly?
No, 143 Rodeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Rodeo offer parking?
Yes, 143 Rodeo offers parking.
Does 143 Rodeo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Rodeo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Rodeo have a pool?
Yes, 143 Rodeo has a pool.
Does 143 Rodeo have accessible units?
No, 143 Rodeo does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Rodeo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Rodeo has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Rodeo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Rodeo has units with air conditioning.
