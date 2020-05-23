143 Masterpiece

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

A highly upgraded three-story condominium located in Cadence Park. One bedroom with full bath on 1st floor; three bedrooms on 2nd floor and a huge open space on the 3rd floor with a full bath that can be used as an office or the fifth bedroom. Upgraded granite/quartz countertop and backsplash, hardwood flooring, whole house cabinets hardware upgraded from the builer. Wine cooler installed. Drop-in sink and faucet in Laundry room. Wet bar on 3rd floor. The landscaping is done. 5 mins walking to Cadence Elementary School (k-8)and 5 mins driving to Portola High School(9-12).