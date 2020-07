14272 E Mall Street

Amenities

AWESOME WALNUT SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT . (( 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS ON FIRST FLOOR AND ONE MASTER SUITE ON THE SECOND FLOOR )) (( ONE OF CLOSET CONVERT TO STORAGE )) . 2 MASTER BEDROOM ONE ON FIRST FLOOR AND ONE ON THE SECOND FLOOR .REMODELED BATHROOMS , NEW PAINT ,NEW VANITY IN 2 BATHROOMS,NEW FLOORING ,NEW FANS ,NEW SLIDING DOORS, NEW QUARTZ KITCHEN COUNTER TOP , FEW YEARS OLD KITCHEN CABINET , OVER ONE YEAR KITCHEN APPLIANCE . CORNER LOT , CUL DE SAC . CLOSE TO POOL , PARK , SHOPPING , FREEWAY I-5 . PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ORANGE COUNTY .