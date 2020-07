Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This well maintained beautiful one level condo is now available for rent. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with plenty of spaces such as open floor style kitchen with big island. Laundry room next to the direct access garage. Wood floor, granite counter tops and customized window treatments. Very convenient and good location. Walking distance to schools. Rent will include washer, dryer and refrigerator.