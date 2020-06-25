1416 Nolita

Amenities

Welcome to this Brand New Hudson luxury home. It locates at the Financial District in Irvine. This three-bedroom single-story flat enters into the gourmet kitchen with center island and opens up into a living area featuring a great room and dining room for a perfect free-flowing open-concept layout. Enjoy the California weather on the outdoor deck, just off the great room. The master suite and one secondary bedroom come equipped with a large walk-in closet. Hudson residents will be able to take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that Central Park West has to offer with a resort-style clubhouse, barbecue areas, state-of-the-art health, and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, and Junior-Olympic-size saline pool and spas.