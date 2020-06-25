All apartments in Irvine
Location

1416 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
Welcome to this Brand New Hudson luxury home. It locates at the Financial District in Irvine. This three-bedroom single-story flat enters into the gourmet kitchen with center island and opens up into a living area featuring a great room and dining room for a perfect free-flowing open-concept layout. Enjoy the California weather on the outdoor deck, just off the great room. The master suite and one secondary bedroom come equipped with a large walk-in closet. Hudson residents will be able to take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that Central Park West has to offer with a resort-style clubhouse, barbecue areas, state-of-the-art health, and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, and Junior-Olympic-size saline pool and spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Nolita have any available units?
1416 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1416 Nolita have?
Some of 1416 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1416 Nolita offer parking?
No, 1416 Nolita does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1416 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1416 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
