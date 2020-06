Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful floor plan!! Spacious granite kitchen family room. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desireable Irvine location. Cul-De-sac location/little street traffic, good schools, and close to shopping. Pool and other amenities with the association. Must see to truly appreciate open flow of home. Close to freeways and shopping, too.