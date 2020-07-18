141 Goldenrod

Amenities

Call Listing Agent Kevin Doverspike direct. 949.395.4250. Beautiful Home in Woodbridge Community, Great Location inside Loop. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with 2 Car Garage. End Unit. Bright and Open Floor Plan and Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite in the Kitchen, Dual Pane Windows, Nice Private Patio. New Vanities and Faucets in all Three Baths. New Plantation Shutters and Much More. Close to Schools, Shopping, South Lake, Beach Club, Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts, And More.