All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 141 Goldenrod.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
141 Goldenrod
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

141 Goldenrod

141 Goldenrod · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

141 Goldenrod, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Call Listing Agent Kevin Doverspike direct. 949.395.4250. Beautiful Home in Woodbridge Community, Great Location inside Loop. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with 2 Car Garage. End Unit. Bright and Open Floor Plan and Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite in the Kitchen, Dual Pane Windows, Nice Private Patio. New Vanities and Faucets in all Three Baths. New Plantation Shutters and Much More. Close to Schools, Shopping, South Lake, Beach Club, Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts, And More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Goldenrod have any available units?
141 Goldenrod doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 141 Goldenrod have?
Some of 141 Goldenrod's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Goldenrod currently offering any rent specials?
141 Goldenrod is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Goldenrod pet-friendly?
No, 141 Goldenrod is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 141 Goldenrod offer parking?
Yes, 141 Goldenrod offers parking.
Does 141 Goldenrod have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Goldenrod does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Goldenrod have a pool?
Yes, 141 Goldenrod has a pool.
Does 141 Goldenrod have accessible units?
No, 141 Goldenrod does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Goldenrod have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Goldenrod has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Goldenrod have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Goldenrod does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology