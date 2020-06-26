All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 140 Working Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
140 Working Ranch
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

140 Working Ranch

140 Working Rnch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

140 Working Rnch, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Vista Scene Plan 1 home in upscale community of Orchard Hills. Built in 2017, this highly upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths home feature wood like flooring through out first floor and second floor, upgraded designer carpet on stairway. This open floor plan shows light & bright. Chef's delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded Ceaserstone counter top and artfully crafted glass full back splash. Living room with crown molding, plantation shutters and custom roller shades throughout. Attached 2 car garage with Epoxy flooring. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Enjoy many amenities this upscale hillside community has to offer including Jr Olympic swimming pool, parks, Tot Lot, Sport Court just steps away. This luxurious pair home has only one connected neighbor and it's only connected at the garage which provides great privacy. Nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center, Canyon view elementary, and Northwood High School also nearby, part of the award winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Working Ranch have any available units?
140 Working Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 140 Working Ranch have?
Some of 140 Working Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Working Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
140 Working Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Working Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 140 Working Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 140 Working Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 140 Working Ranch offers parking.
Does 140 Working Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Working Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Working Ranch have a pool?
Yes, 140 Working Ranch has a pool.
Does 140 Working Ranch have accessible units?
No, 140 Working Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Working Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Working Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Working Ranch have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Working Ranch does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology