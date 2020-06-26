140 Working Ranch

Amenities

Vista Scene Plan 1 home in upscale community of Orchard Hills. Built in 2017, this highly upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths home feature wood like flooring through out first floor and second floor, upgraded designer carpet on stairway. This open floor plan shows light & bright. Chef's delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded Ceaserstone counter top and artfully crafted glass full back splash. Living room with crown molding, plantation shutters and custom roller shades throughout. Attached 2 car garage with Epoxy flooring. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Enjoy many amenities this upscale hillside community has to offer including Jr Olympic swimming pool, parks, Tot Lot, Sport Court just steps away. This luxurious pair home has only one connected neighbor and it's only connected at the garage which provides great privacy. Nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center, Canyon view elementary, and Northwood High School also nearby, part of the award winning Irvine Unified School District.