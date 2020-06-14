All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 140 Bellini.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
140 Bellini
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

140 Bellini

140 Bellini · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

140 Bellini, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful single family house is located in Orchard Reserve, a closed community surrounded by avocado trees. It is in Northwood high school area. The house is built in 2018 with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths (1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs). Naturally bright living areas superb amenities. Lot size is almost 6,000sf and has a big back yard for kids to play. Downstairs floor is tiled and upstairs floor is wood. New refrigerator is installed. Community offers swimming pool with spectacular city light view, BBQ, play ground, club house, and etc. A spectacular Irvine location that offers both hilltop tranquility and accessibility to shops, restaurants and businesses brings convenience and connection to daily life. Orchard Hills Shopping Center is nearby, making it easy to meet friends for coffee, manage errands or order take-out during a busy week. Orange County’s major retail, entertainment and cultural destinations are also just a short drive from home. Whether you are shopping for that special gift, having brunch at a favorite café or catching a matinee with the kids, it’s all within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Bellini have any available units?
140 Bellini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 140 Bellini have?
Some of 140 Bellini's amenities include pool, playground, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Bellini currently offering any rent specials?
140 Bellini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Bellini pet-friendly?
No, 140 Bellini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 140 Bellini offer parking?
No, 140 Bellini does not offer parking.
Does 140 Bellini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Bellini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Bellini have a pool?
Yes, 140 Bellini has a pool.
Does 140 Bellini have accessible units?
No, 140 Bellini does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Bellini have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Bellini does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Bellini have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Bellini does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology