140 Bellini

Beautiful single family house is located in Orchard Reserve, a closed community surrounded by avocado trees. It is in Northwood high school area. The house is built in 2018 with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths (1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs). Naturally bright living areas superb amenities. Lot size is almost 6,000sf and has a big back yard for kids to play. Downstairs floor is tiled and upstairs floor is wood. New refrigerator is installed. Community offers swimming pool with spectacular city light view, BBQ, play ground, club house, and etc. A spectacular Irvine location that offers both hilltop tranquility and accessibility to shops, restaurants and businesses brings convenience and connection to daily life. Orchard Hills Shopping Center is nearby, making it easy to meet friends for coffee, manage errands or order take-out during a busy week. Orange County’s major retail, entertainment and cultural destinations are also just a short drive from home. Whether you are shopping for that special gift, having brunch at a favorite café or catching a matinee with the kids, it’s all within reach.