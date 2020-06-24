14 Willowdale

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous upgraded corner-unit condo in West Irvine with lots of natural light! New laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout the house. Kitchen features a dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and beautiful cabinets. Downstairs has a tiled fireplace, cozy living room and formal dining area. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a loft area which is perfect for home office. Master suite features a walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sinks. The attached two cars garage with direct access to the house, inside laundry room included washer/dryer with plenty of storage! The community has a resort style swimming pool, spa, BBQ area, kids' play areas and tennis courts. Walking distance to Tustin Sport Park, Jamboree Market Place and Beckman High School. Easy access to the 5 Freeway and toll roads.