All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14 Willowdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14 Willowdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14 Willowdale

14 Willowdale · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14 Willowdale, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous upgraded corner-unit condo in West Irvine with lots of natural light! New laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout the house. Kitchen features a dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and beautiful cabinets. Downstairs has a tiled fireplace, cozy living room and formal dining area. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a loft area which is perfect for home office. Master suite features a walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sinks. The attached two cars garage with direct access to the house, inside laundry room included washer/dryer with plenty of storage! The community has a resort style swimming pool, spa, BBQ area, kids' play areas and tennis courts. Walking distance to Tustin Sport Park, Jamboree Market Place and Beckman High School. Easy access to the 5 Freeway and toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Willowdale have any available units?
14 Willowdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Willowdale have?
Some of 14 Willowdale's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Willowdale currently offering any rent specials?
14 Willowdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Willowdale pet-friendly?
No, 14 Willowdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Willowdale offer parking?
Yes, 14 Willowdale offers parking.
Does 14 Willowdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Willowdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Willowdale have a pool?
Yes, 14 Willowdale has a pool.
Does 14 Willowdale have accessible units?
No, 14 Willowdale does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Willowdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Willowdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Willowdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Willowdale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology